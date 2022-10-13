Ginuwine's Rep Shares Update After "Pony" Singer Passes Out During Magic Stunt for Criss Angel Show

"Pony" singer Ginuwine is recovering after suffering a health scare while rehearsing a stunt for the new CW reality series Criss Angel's Magic with the Stars.

Ginuwine is getting back on the saddle after suffering a health scare during a magic stunt.

Earlier this week, the "Pony" singer was rehearsing a stunt for the new CW reality series Criss Angel's Magic with the Stars when he lost consciousness, the Daily Mail reported. In a video posted by the outlet Oct. 12, Ginuwine is seen submerged underwater in a glass cube, and after appearing to signal his distress by hitting the sides, is helped out by crew members. While he's initially unresponsive when asked if he's okay, the video later shows him conscious as he's helped to the floor.

However, since the incident, Ginuwine has "made a full recovery," his rep told People. The spokesperson added, "He was conquering a fear. Fortunately everything is OK as he was working with Criss Angel, who's the best in the business."

A source told the Daily Mail that paramedics were called to the scene and Ginuwine, whose real name is Elgin Baylor Lumpkin, was carried away onstage unconscious.

On Criss Angel's Magic With the Stars, celebrities train with the famed illusionist to create magic performances. Angel serves as a co-judge on the series along with Loni Love and magician Lance Burton, while comedian Eddie Griffin hosts.

Celebrity guests include Frankie MunizCynthia BaileyCorbin BleuDonny OsmondMaksim ChmerkovskiyDebbie Gibson, Flavor Flav, Johnny Weir and Tara Lipinski. The new series premieres on the CW Oct. 22.

