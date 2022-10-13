Hailey Bieber Kicks Off "Spooky Season" With Green Kylie Jenner and a Bathtub

Watch : Hailey Bieber Shares Spooky Photo of Green Kylie Jenner

Look out Dorothy, there's a new Wicked Witch (or two) in town.

Hailey Bieber gave followers a peek of how she and Kylie Jenner are getting in the Halloween spirit in a pair of bewitching Instagram posts.

In the first series of snaps, the Rhode Beauty founder, 25, keeps things simple, posing in a short-sleeved red striped t-shirt, and a witch hat. Hailey captioned the Oct. 12 post, "SPOOKY SEASON COMMENCE."

However, her follow-up post takes things to the next level, featuring a pic of Kylie looking like a glammed out Elphaba. In the photo, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul, 25, is reclining in Hailey's bathtub wearing a witch's costume—with her body fully covered in green paint—surrounded by pillar candles and bat decorations. She accessorizes the look with a life-size skeleton, which she snuggles with.

While Hailey didn't caption the Kylie snap, letting the picture speak a thousand words, her comments were flooded by family and friends wondering exactly what the two were getting up to. Kris Jenner wrote, "OMG what's happening over there????" Khloe Kardashian echoed her mother, writing, "wtf is happening," while model Ashley Graham asked, "Did you loose (sic) the game?"

But fans may just get their answer soon as Hailey also posted the Kylie pic to her Instagram Stories with the hashtag #Whosinmybathroom followed by Halloween-themed emojis.