Hailey Bieber Kicks Off "Spooky Season" With Green Kylie Jenner and a Bathtub

Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner had some spooky fun in a series of Instagram and TikTok posts. See what seasonal shenanigans the friends got up to below.

By Amy Lamare Oct 13, 2022 7:36 PMTags
Kris JennerJustin BieberHalloweenKylie JennerCelebritiesKhloe KardashianHailey Bieber
Watch: Hailey Bieber Shares Spooky Photo of Green Kylie Jenner

Look out Dorothy, there's a new Wicked Witch (or two) in town.

Hailey Bieber gave followers a peek of how she and Kylie Jenner are getting in the Halloween spirit in a pair of bewitching Instagram posts. 

In the first series of snaps, the Rhode Beauty founder, 25, keeps things simple, posing in a short-sleeved red striped t-shirt, and a witch hat. Hailey captioned the Oct. 12 post, "SPOOKY SEASON COMMENCE."

However, her follow-up post takes things to the next level, featuring a pic of Kylie looking like a glammed out Elphaba. In the photo, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul, 25, is reclining in Hailey's bathtub wearing a witch's costume—with her body fully covered in green paint—surrounded by pillar candles and bat decorations. She accessorizes the look with a life-size skeleton, which she snuggles with.

While Hailey didn't caption the Kylie snap, letting the picture speak a thousand words, her comments were flooded by family and friends wondering exactly what the two were getting up to. Kris Jenner wrote, "OMG what's happening over there????" Khloe Kardashian echoed her mother, writing, "wtf is happening," while model Ashley Graham asked, "Did you loose (sic) the game?"

But fans may just get their answer soon as Hailey also posted the Kylie pic to her Instagram Stories with the hashtag #Whosinmybathroom followed by Halloween-themed emojis.

photos
Hailey Baldwin's Best Looks

Considering Who's in My Bathroom is the name of Hailey's popular vlog series on YouTube, followers quickly started speculating that Kylie was an upcoming guest on the series.

One fan wrote, "Omg recording with Kylie? Can't waaaait"

TikTok

Kylie also posted about their witchy escapades, sharing a TikTok of the two friends wearing green body paint and Wicked Witch costumes with black tights and black boots while out and about getting pizza. Hailey's husband Justin Bieber joined in the fun, but failed to dress in theme, opting instead to dress as a construction worker.

Kylie said, "Why is everyone looking at us," while Hailey responded, "I know. I feel like we're dressed so normal."  

