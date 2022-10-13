Dancing With the Stars Pro Britt Stewart Shares Her Beauty Secrets Including a $7 Facial Spray

We interviewed Britt Stewart because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Being a part of the Dancing With the Stars cast is an all-encompassing experience, with very busy days. If you've ever wondered what the DWTS cast takes to rehearsals, pro Britt Stewart shared the must-haves she keeps in her bag in an exclusive E! News interview. Britt's picks include yummy snacks, beauty products, crystals, supportive sneakers, and post-workout must-haves that we can all use, even if we're not ballroom dancers.

Britt shared her beauty secrets and the products she can't live without, including this $7 Mario Badescu facial spray with 42,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews. Check out the picks below to channel your inner Britt Stewart.