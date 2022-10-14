A Timeline of All of Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's Recent Marital Troubles

Watch : Tom Brady on Dealing "With Life" Amid Gisele Bundchen Split Rumors

Is it fourth and inches for Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen?

Rumors of an impending divorce between the NFL quarterback, 45, and his supermodel wife of 13 years have been following the couple for months. While neither Tom or Gisele have officially commented on the reports, there have been signs that the pair could be calling it quits after 16 years together.

The first fumble came this past March after Tom—dad to Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9, with Gisele and Jack, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan—reneged on his decision to retire from football after 22 years, a choice that Gisele, 42, publicly expressed her frustrations with in a candid interview. Since then, Gisele's social media activity, Tom's comments about how he handles stress and their respective hiring of divorce attorneys have added fuel to the fire that only a Hail Mary pass could save their relationship.