Jamie Lee Curtis' Advice on Aging Is the Empowering Message We Need to Hear

Jamie Lee Curtis is reminding fans there's nothing scary about aging.

The Halloween star is slashing society's beauty standards with what she calls a "pro-aging" mindset.

"Don't mess with your face," she recently told Today about the advice she gives her daughters Annie Guest, 35, and Ruby Guest, 26. "I did plastic surgery. I put Botox in my head. Does Botox make the big wrinkle go away? Yes. But then you look like a plastic figurine."

And if anyone knows about the pressures of Hollywood, it's the 63-year-old, who grew up in the spotlight alongside her acting legend parents Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh.

"Walk a mile in my shoes," Jamie, wed to Christopher Guest, added. "I have done it. It did not work. And all I see is people now focusing their life on that."

Over the summer, Jamie shared how she has dabbled with cosmetic procedures in the past, but didn't have the best experience.