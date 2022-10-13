Jamie Lee Curtis' Advice on Aging Is the Empowering Message We Need to Hear

Jamie Lee Curtis is reminding fans there's nothing scary about aging.
The Halloween star is slashing society's beauty standards with what she calls a "pro-aging" mindset.
"Don't mess with your face," she recently told Today about the advice she gives her daughters Annie Guest, 35, and Ruby Guest, 26. "I did plastic surgery. I put Botox in my head. Does Botox make the big wrinkle go away? Yes. But then you look like a plastic figurine."
And if anyone knows about the pressures of Hollywood, it's the 63-year-old, who grew up in the spotlight alongside her acting legend parents Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh.
"Walk a mile in my shoes," Jamie, wed to Christopher Guest, added. "I have done it. It did not work. And all I see is people now focusing their life on that."
Over the summer, Jamie shared how she has dabbled with cosmetic procedures in the past, but didn't have the best experience.
"I had tried plastic surgery, it had not worked, it made me feel s--ty, made me feel worse," she candidly shared with E! News in July, recalling how she stripped down for More magazine 20 years ago. "I called the magazine and said, 'I'll tell you what. We're going to do a picture of me.'"
While she said they wouldn't put it on the cover, "they still put an airbrushed picture of me with makeup."
Jamie recalled, "But I did say to them, 'I will take a picture of me in my underwear with no lighting, no makeup, nothing, and then you have to put a full picture of me, fully done up, on the next page, and talk about how much it costs, how long it took and how many people were involved in the creation of that other image.'"
As she put it, "Talk about freedom."
"I knew that a woman who had looked at a picture of me in a bathing suit, or who saw the movie Perfect, would appreciate that what I was saying is, 'I look just like you, and don't believe what you see,'' the Freaky Friday star said. "That's really the message, isn't it? What you see is not real. And this was before we could do it on our f--king phones, with a filter."
(E! and Today are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)