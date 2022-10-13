J. Crew 70% Off Sale: Get a Best-Selling $200 Dress for $20 & More Stylish Steals for as Low as $6

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
You know you can always look to E! when you need a shopping excuse, and we take no days off from that job. Today's shopping spree rationalization is brought to you by J. Crew and their current 70% off sale items deal.
From plush pajama sets that we know you love for $44, a $200 best-selling long-sleeve dress for just $20 and sweaters going for $24, these fall fashion finds are currently on sale some unparalleled prices. Whether you need some pieces to take your autumn wardrobe to the next level or simply want to browse, we're certain you'll find something you'll love for an unbelievable deal on J. Crew's website right now.
Keep reading for the best J. Crew outerwear, trousers, athleticwear, shoes and more starting for as low as $6.
Scalloped Squareneck Pointelle Sweater
In need of a good long sleeve? Check out this scalloped sweater that would work perfectly as a base to any outfit, especially since it comes in so many colors and is currently on sale for $35 instead of $118.
Sweetheart Long-Sleeve Mini Dress In Liberty® Bourton Bloom Fabric
This best-selling dress that usually goes for almost $200 is currently on sale for $20— yes, you read that correctly. Pair with heels and your favorite evening bag or go for a more laid back look and match it with your favorite knee-high boots.
Cupro-Blend Midi T-Shirt Dress
A little black dress, but just a bit more elevated. This midi T-shirt dress is comfortable but also polished because of its cupro, silk-like fabric. It's currently on sale for $40 instead of $168 when you use code SALELOVE.
Ruffle Crinkle Chiffon Top In Floral Flourish
This ruffle chiffon top is a great workday to evening dinner transition piece. Pair the floral print top with your favorite pair of jeans or a black midi skirt to make the most of this $24 top.
Puff-Sleeve Crewneck Sweater
Sweater weather is here, and you can get this puff-sleeve crewneck sweater for $24 instead of the usual $128 price tag. It's soft, comfortable and also a bit more elevated because of its elegant puff sleeves.
Gwyneth Cupro-Blend Slip Dress
Who doesn't love a good slip dress? Especially this cupro, silk-like dress in a dreamy sage color for just under $16. Pair with a neutral toned oversized coat or blazer to get in the fall spirit. There are limited sizes left in this color and a faded pistachio tone.
CloudStretch V-Neck Sports Dress
Athleisure is totally in this season, with so many celebrities, influencers and fashion girls wearing biker shorts, matching workout sets, bodysuits and, of course, sports dresses. Hop on the trend with this sports dress currently on sale for $12.
Broken-In Jersey Tennis Tournament Relaxed T-Shirt
This relaxed graphic t-shirt comes in a vibrant green shade and is currently on sale for just $6. You can pair it with your favorite oversized jeans or cargo pants for a trendy look.
Active Swim Bike Short
As mentioned and probably all of your social media feeds, bike shorts are in and here to stay. Snag this pair of bike shorts in a cute light blue shade for $9 instead of $65.
Zoe Ballet Mules In Suede
These ballet flats are perfect for so many reasons— they come in a deep forest green shade perfect for the fall, are backless so that they're far more comfortable than your standard flats and are currently on sle for $45 instead of the usual $128 price tag.
Collared Sweater-Jacket
If you're looking for a jacket that will keep you toasty but can also be dressed up and down, check out this collared sweater jacket that comes in both tan and white. It's currently on sale for $79.
High-Rise Full-Length Flare Jean In Medium Indigo Wash
A good pair of denim is a necessary piece in any wardrobe. It's for the days you don't know what to wear and for the days you know exactly what to wear, and everything in between. Shop these full-length jeans with just the right amount of flare for $59.
Supersculpt Ribbed Sweater T-shirt
This ribbed sweater is a great basic to add to your closet, especially since it comes in so many autumnal colors. It's currently on sale for $21 and can be paired with just about anything.
New Quilted Excursion Vest
Take your wardrobe to new, fashionable heights with this quilted vest with cold detailing. The color is on brand for the fall season, and this timeless piece is currently on sale for $110 for a limited time.
Eco Dreamiest Long-Sleeve Pajama Set In Dot
You can never go wrong with a plush J. Crew pajama set, and luckily, this super comfortable and cute pajama set is currently on sale for $44. Snag it while you can and you'll never want to change out of it.
High-Rise Full-Length Garment Dyed Flare Jean
This high-rise flare jean is a trendy take on a classic pant. You can shop this retro look for $36 instead its original price of $148 and pair it with all your favorite fall sweaters.
