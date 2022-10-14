This Leave-In Conditioner With Over 8,000 5-Star Amazon Reviews Doubles as Heat and Color Protectant

Here's what reviewers are saying:

"I got this as a Christmas gift. I use it to protect my highlights from getting brassy. The scent is amazing and it really makes my hair feel wonderful. When I saw this bigger bottle on Prime Day, I ordered it quickly! It lasts a long time. The smaller bottle lasted 9 months! I expect the larger bottle to last until Prime Day next year."

"Absolutely love this leave in conditioner. Smells heavenly and has transformed my dry, brittle locks into fabulous hair. HIGHLY RECOMMEND."

"I love this stuff! I definitely can tell the difference if I don't use it!"

"I love this product! I have super curly hair that gets frizzy ALOT. I am 30 years old and have struggled with my hair my whole life. I found this product about 5 years ago and nothing compares to it. Smells good. Keeps my mane tame. Right after you shower sprits some on. Brush it out. Put some mousse or gel and you are ready! Even after a day or two it's still doing it's job!"

"I am worried that this product will ever be discontinued. It is the only thing that detangles my hair after a wash..no matter how much conditioner I use or treatment. This is a must. The smell ... it smells so good, and it protects your hair from heat and the environment."

"Saved my hair !!!! Can't recommend this enough."

"Love this - have been using for a couple of years based on my hairdressers recommendation."

"I have a lot of hair and it's very fine. It's also a light brown so any amount of greasiness really shows. This product doesn't look greasy at all. I use it by spraying it into my hands, distributing it through the length of my hair, then smoothing my hands over the top of my head with whatever is left over. I do this right after I've washed my hair and squeezed as much excess water out as I can. Even if I neglected to use conditioner in the shower, this detangles beautifully and I can almost run the WetBrush right through it. Once it's air dried or blow dried there's no heaviness or greasiness. It doesn't seem to matter how much I use - still no greasiness. The smell is nice, and it's vegan. I'd buy it again."

"The best product on the market. Protects your hair and is a super leave in product. My hair is super curly and this product prepares my hair for combing out my long locks. Price could be more manageable but it does do what it says it is going to do. Thank you for that."