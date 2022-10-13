Stephen “tWitch” Boss and Allison Holker Reveal If Their Kids Will Follow in Their Dancing Shoes

Watch : Stephen "tWitch" Boss & Kids Surprise Allison For Mother's Day

Stephen "tWitch" Boss and wife Allison Holker's kids have dancing in their DNA, but will they make a career out of it?

Well, the couple answered that exact question during an exclusive interview with E! News. In fact, Holker—who shares children Maddox, 6, and Zaia, 2, with Boss and Weslie, 14, from a previous relationship—revealed if their kids inherited their dance moves.

"It's interesting, we have three kids now and all three of them are completely different personalities, but one thing is they can all dance," Holker told E! News Oct. 12 on the Industry Dance Awards red carpet. "They might do it their own way, but they can all dance."

Boss, who was runner-up in the 2008 competition of So You Think You Can Dance, added, "Yeah, they all boogie. Now, whether they're going to become professional dancers? We'll see. But are they shy about boogying? Oh no, they're not. At all."