Victoria Beckham Reflects on Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz's "Beautiful Wedding" Amid Feud Rumors

You can stop right now with the feud rumors.
Six months after Victoria Beckham and David Beckham's eldest son, Brooklyn, married actress Nicola Peltz, the fashion designer is sharing her feelings about the big day.
"Brooklyn just got married, it was a beautiful wedding," Victoria told Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb during an Oct. 13 appearance on Today. "As a mother, to see my son so happy means so much."
She added, "What more can you ask for?"
Brooklyn and Nicola wed in a lavish ceremony in April, but in the months since the nuptials, rumors of bad blood between the bride and her mother-in-law emerged. And Nicola believes it was all due to her wedding dress, which was Valentino Couture and not a Victoria Beckham design.
"I really wanted to, and then a few months down the line, she realized that her atelier couldn't do it, so then I had to pick another dress," the Transformers: Age Of Extinction star explained to Variety in August. "She didn't say you can't wear it; I didn't say I didn't want to wear it. That's where it started, and then they ran with that."
Brooklyn also shut down rumors of an alleged feud between his wife and mom telling the outlet, "I've learned they're always going to try to write stuff like that."
He continued, "They're always going to try and put people down. But everyone gets along, which is good."
And before their big day, Victoria and David, who have been married for 23 years, gave the newlyweds some words of wisdom to live by.
"Just love each other, try and not worry about anything, and keep working," Brooklyn told E! News' Daily Pop in August at the Variety Power of Young Hollywood event of his parents' advice. "Just try and have fun."