Victoria Beckham Reflects on Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz's "Beautiful Wedding" Amid Feud Rumors

You can stop right now with the feud rumors.

Six months after Victoria Beckham and David Beckham's eldest son, Brooklyn, married actress Nicola Peltz, the fashion designer is sharing her feelings about the big day.

"Brooklyn just got married, it was a beautiful wedding," Victoria told Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb during an Oct. 13 appearance on Today. "As a mother, to see my son so happy means so much."

She added, "What more can you ask for?"

Brooklyn and Nicola wed in a lavish ceremony in April, but in the months since the nuptials, rumors of bad blood between the bride and her mother-in-law emerged. And Nicola believes it was all due to her wedding dress, which was Valentino Couture and not a Victoria Beckham design.

"I really wanted to, and then a few months down the line, she realized that her atelier couldn't do it, so then I had to pick another dress," the Transformers: Age Of Extinction star explained to Variety in August. "She didn't say you can't wear it; I didn't say I didn't want to wear it. That's where it started, and then they ran with that."