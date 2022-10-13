TikToker Bryce Hall Recalls Being Arrested After Incident at L.A. Nightclub

Watch : TikTok's Bryce Hall & Blake Gray Charged for Huge Parties Amid COVID-19

A heated confrontation at a Los Angeles club landed TikTok star Bryce Hall in a police jail cell.

On an Oct. 12 episode of the BFFs podcast, the 23-year-old recalled being placed under citizen's arrest and detained for a few hours last week following the incident. He also recently shared on TikTok cell phone footage showing him being led away in handcuffs by cops.

"We were at HYDE, the club, and usually when we go there, we order like a few bottles and we just get unnecessarily drunk," Hall said on the podcast. "One of the ladies tried to upcharge me an extra three bottles and I said, 'I definitely didn't order all of this, so I'm not paying for this.' And she's like, 'No, you did.' I'm like, 'I don't know how many drunk people you try to scam by saying that. I'm not that drunk. I didn't order six bottles of tequila.'"