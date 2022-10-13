TikToker Bryce Hall Recalls Being Arrested After Incident at L.A. Nightclub

A heated confrontation at a Los Angeles club landed TikTok star Bryce Hall in a police jail cell.
On an Oct. 12 episode of the BFFs podcast, the 23-year-old recalled being placed under citizen's arrest and detained for a few hours last week following the incident. He also recently shared on TikTok cell phone footage showing him being led away in handcuffs by cops.
"We were at HYDE, the club, and usually when we go there, we order like a few bottles and we just get unnecessarily drunk," Hall said on the podcast. "One of the ladies tried to upcharge me an extra three bottles and I said, 'I definitely didn't order all of this, so I'm not paying for this.' And she's like, 'No, you did.' I'm like, 'I don't know how many drunk people you try to scam by saying that. I'm not that drunk. I didn't order six bottles of tequila.'"
Hall said the female worker then told him she would "go check in the back" but was gone for about 30 minutes, after which he approached her and asked to return his card and ID, adding that he would "pay for the three bottles that I ordered."
He continued, "And one of the ladies just comes and yells in my face and I was just like, 'Okay, I just want my ID and card back. This is getting out of hand.' And then it just went downhill from that."
@brycehall explains how he got arrested last week
Fellow TikToker Josh Richards, who was with him, said on the podcast that the woman "just started barking" at Hall while "nose-to-nose" with him." Richards alleged that a male employee also came out to intervene and started "shoving Bryce and was going at Bryce."
Hall added that "someone" then "punched" their friend Zach in the face and "that made me just punch the guy who punched Zach."
However, Richards noted, "It wasn't really like a fight. It was a little like, push back and forth, skirmish."
In fact, Hall said he "didn't get charged," adding, "They gave me a slip of paper. It said it was a citizen's arrest. And then I was out."
Los Angeles Police Department records obtained by E! News show Hall was detained on citizen's arrest for a misdemeanor early Oct. 9 and later released on his own accordance. He has a Nov. 3 court date. No further details were provided. HYDE Sunset reps were not immediately available for comment.
Hall also said on the podcast that one of the club's partners reached out to him and that he only had to pay for two bottles. "I got charged only $1,500," he said. "So I was like, 'Okay, that's fine.'"