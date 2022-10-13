JoJo Siwa Reveals Where She Stands With Candace Cameron Bure After Public Feud

JoJo Siwa isn't letting her past steal her present.
Over the summer, the professional dancer found herself making headlines when she called Candace Cameron Bure the "rudest celebrity I've met." But after the pair each shared their side of the story on social media, JoJo says she is ready to hold the drama.
"I'll be honest," she exclusively told E! News Oct. 12. "I haven't spoken to her at all since the whole thing. I think she's alive and thriving. I think I'm alive and thriving."
So are things OK between the two?
"We're…civil? I don't know," JoJo added with a laugh. "I've got like three problems since that one so we're moved on."
Besides, the 19-year-old dancer had a big reason to celebrate this week when she received the Trailblazer Award at the 2022 Industry Dance Awards. Held at Avalon Hollywood & Bardot, the annual event brought the global dance community together in celebration of creativity and the fight against cancer.
For JoJo, who received her big break on Abby's Ultimate Dance Competition back in 2013, receiving the Trailblazer Award was a full circle moment.
"I remember coming here when I was 10 before I was on TV and this has been my family since I was 2," she said. "Now to be honored as the trailblazer is just insane. It's so wild because little me never thought it was possible to become this level at this event. I grew up coming to this and looking at all the people who won this award before me and being like, ‘Wow they're really cool.' It's wild."
And although JoJo may have been the star of the event, the singer and actress couldn't help but give credit to the people who blazed the trail for her.
"Honestly, in the best way, I think Miley Cyrus did," JoJo said. "I feel like Miley and I followed a lot of the same career path. Obviously it's a little bit different here and there, but it's very similar."
She added, "A lot of people tell me too that I am this generations Miley Cyrus, which is the biggest honor ever."