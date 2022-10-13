JoJo Siwa Reveals Where She Stands With Candace Cameron Bure After Public Feud

Watch : JoJo Siwa Has "Moved On" From Candace Cameron Bure Drama

JoJo Siwa isn't letting her past steal her present.

Over the summer, the professional dancer found herself making headlines when she called Candace Cameron Bure the "rudest celebrity I've met." But after the pair each shared their side of the story on social media, JoJo says she is ready to hold the drama.

"I'll be honest," she exclusively told E! News Oct. 12. "I haven't spoken to her at all since the whole thing. I think she's alive and thriving. I think I'm alive and thriving."

So are things OK between the two?

"We're…civil? I don't know," JoJo added with a laugh. "I've got like three problems since that one so we're moved on."

Besides, the 19-year-old dancer had a big reason to celebrate this week when she received the Trailblazer Award at the 2022 Industry Dance Awards. Held at Avalon Hollywood & Bardot, the annual event brought the global dance community together in celebration of creativity and the fight against cancer.