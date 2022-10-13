Olivia Wilde Says It's "Shocking" to See "So Many Untruths About Yourself Traded as Fact"

Olivia Wilde is living in her truth.
The Don't Worry Darling director spoke out following speculation there was behind-the-scenes drama between her and the lead of the film, Florence Pugh, among other reported feuds that surrounded the thriller.
"It is shocking to see so many untruths about yourself traded as fact," she told Elle in an Oct. 13 interview. "Florence had a really wise comment that we didn't sign up for a reality show."
(Earlier this year, while reflecting on the "invasive" nature of being a public figure, Florence told Harper's Bazaar that her career as actress doesn't equate to being on a reality show where people follow your every move).
"I love that she put it that way," she said. "Because it's as though the general public feels that if you are making something that you're selling to the public, you somehow have accepted that your life will be torn to shreds by a pack of wolves."
The 38-year-old actress added, "No, that's actually not part of the job description. Never was."
ICYMI, eagle-eyed fans have long speculated that there was an ongoing feud between Florence and Olivia. The chatter only heightened when Florence did not attend the film's Venice Film Festival press conference. (She was unable to make it due to Dune: Part 2 filming obligations).
Despite this, Olivia has had nothing but praise for the actress, who she referred to as a "force" during the Sept. 5 press conference.
"We are so grateful that she's able to make it tonight despite being in production on Dune," Olivia said. "I know as a director how disruptive it is to lose an actor even for a day, so I'm very grateful to her, very grateful to Denis Villeneuve for helping us, and we're really thrilled we'll get to celebrate her work tonight."
She added, "I can't say enough how honored I am to have her as our lead. She's amazing in the film."
Elsewhere in her conversation with Elle, Olivia addressed Florence's previous comments slamming the fixation on her Don't Worry Darling sex scenes with Harry Styles.
"It's interesting because Florence very wisely pointed out that a lot of attention has been given to the sex scenes," Olivia said. "And I think she's so right."
She continued, "I completely agree with her that it's overshadowing everything else that the movie's about, which is so interestingly ironic because one of the uses of sex in Victory is as a tool of distraction. When Florence pointed that out that this film is so much bigger and better than just the sex scenes, I was so happy that she said that because I feel the same way."