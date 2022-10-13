Ariana DeBose Slams Haters Who Question Her Historic Oscar Win

West Side Story’s Ariana DeBose slammed haters who believe her historic 2022 Oscar win was given “because I'm queer and because I am an Afro-Latina.”

By Amy Lamare Oct 13, 2022 5:43 PMTags
OscarsCelebritiesTony Awards
Watch: Ariana DeBose - Oscars 2022 E! Glambot

Ariana DeBose isn't looking to rumble with her haters.

Seven months after making history as the first queer woman of color to win an Oscar, the West Side Story actress addressed anyone who had their doubts about her. "There have been insinuations that I was given an Oscar because I'm queer and because I am an Afro-Latina," she told Elle for their Women in Hollywood issue. "And that's haterade. That's just haterade. And I know that."

"We wouldn't have had conversations around my identity," she continued, "or any of the labels associated with my name, if my work had not first been exceptional."

So yeah, she deserves everything she's earned.

"I've always said, I don't believe I should be handed anything," the 31-year-old said. "I want to earn my seat at the table. I don't believe in everybody getting gold stars just because you tried," she told the outlet. "I want the gold star because I busted my balls to be where I am."

photos
West Side Story's Ariana DeBose Celebrates Oscars 2022 Win

She's not only put in the work, but she's clocked in plenty of overtime. "I trained, and I took the private lessons, and I humbled myself," the Hamilton alum added. "I fell on my face multiple times in the 10 years it took me to get to where I am."

She added, "Hell, I took a voice lesson yesterday. Yesterday."

CraSH/imageSPACE/Shutterstock

Trending Stories

1

Khloe Kardashian Undergoes Operation to Remove Tumor From Her Face

2

Kevin Hart Mourns Death of Dad Henry Witherspoon

3

Emily Ratajkowski Confirms Relationship Status Amid Brad Pitt Rumors

She wants her story to be an inspiration for anyone watching. Back in March, while accepting her Academy Award, DeBose reminded fans anything is possible.

"To anybody who has ever questioned your identity ever, ever, ever, or you find yourself living in the gray spaces, I promise you this," she said on stage. "There is indeed a place for us."

Trending Stories

1

Khloe Kardashian Undergoes Operation to Remove Tumor From Her Face

2

Kevin Hart Mourns Death of Dad Henry Witherspoon

3

Emily Ratajkowski Confirms Relationship Status Amid Brad Pitt Rumors

4

Tom Brady Is Dealing "With Life" Amid Gisele Bündchen Split Rumors

5

See Pregnant Chrissy Teigen's "Cutest" Girls' Day With Daughter Luna

Latest News

Ariana DeBose Slams Haters Who Question Her Historic Oscar Win

Will Denise Richards Return to RHOBH? Kyle Richards Says...

Sydney Sweeney Explains Remark on Not Being Able to Take 6-Month Break

Exclusive

See Shep Rose & Taylor Ann Green's Southern Charm Reunion Fight

Parkland Shooter Nikolas Cruz Case: Jury Recommends Life in Prison

David Henrie Teases a Wizards of Waverly Place Surprise

Kim Kardashian's Exes Kanye West and Ray J Reunite on the Red Carpet