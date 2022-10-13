Ariana DeBose Slams Haters Who Question Her Historic Oscar Win

Watch : Ariana DeBose - Oscars 2022 E! Glambot

Ariana DeBose isn't looking to rumble with her haters.

Seven months after making history as the first queer woman of color to win an Oscar, the West Side Story actress addressed anyone who had their doubts about her. "There have been insinuations that I was given an Oscar because I'm queer and because I am an Afro-Latina," she told Elle for their Women in Hollywood issue. "And that's haterade. That's just haterade. And I know that."

"We wouldn't have had conversations around my identity," she continued, "or any of the labels associated with my name, if my work had not first been exceptional."

So yeah, she deserves everything she's earned.

"I've always said, I don't believe I should be handed anything," the 31-year-old said. "I want to earn my seat at the table. I don't believe in everybody getting gold stars just because you tried," she told the outlet. "I want the gold star because I busted my balls to be where I am."