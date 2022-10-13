Sydney Sweeney Clarifies Her Comments About Not Being Able to Take a 6-Month Break From Work

Sydney Sweeney is setting the record straight.
The actress, 25, recently clarified the viral comment that she made during a July interview with The Hollywood Reporter in which she talked about not being able to take a six-month break from work.
"I was asked if I wanted to have a family and I said yes," she told ELLE for its 2022 Women in Hollywood November issue. "And then I was asked why I didn't have one yet, and I was like, I don't have time to take even, like, a six-month break. Like, I don't have time to be able to start this family. I'm working so much and I'm focusing on that right now."
So when she saw the public's reaction to her remarks, she was surprised. "And so it was kind of skewed with the public and taken out of context, which was insane to watch and kind of disappointing, too, because I think that being a mother, and a working mother, is really important," she continued. "I really want to achieve that one day. So I was disappointed that people took my words and changed them [to serve] their own agenda."
The buzzworthy remark in the THR interview came after the White Lotus star recalled the advice she received from Amy Adams on the set of their 2018 mini-series Sharp Objects about balancing career and family. Sweeney—who, as a source told E! News, got engaged to restaurateur Jonathan Davino earlier this year—then told The Hollywood Reporter she would like to start a family of her own one day.
"I want to have a family, I've always wanted to be a young mom, and I'm worried about how this industry puts stigmas on young women who have children and looks at them in a different light," she shared. "I was worried that, if I don't work, there is no money and no support for kids I would have."
Sweeney noted that at this point in her life she's continuing to focus on her career, which includes her roles in the HBO drama Euphoria and new movie Madame Web.
"If I wanted to take a six-month break, I don't have income to cover that," she added. "I don't have someone supporting me, I don't have anyone I can turn to, to pay my bills or call for help."
Sweeney also noted that she has a list of people she has to regularly pay—including her lawyer, agents, business manager and publicist—and THR noted there can be additional costs, such as for travel or styling. So in addition to acting, she partners with fashion brands and appears in campaigns to make more income.
"If I just acted, I wouldn't be able to afford my life in L.A.," she said. "I take deals because I have to."
Given Sweeney's success—including her two Emmy nominations—some fans had some questions about her comments. As one social media user put it, "She's on one of the biggest teen dramas of this generation and she can't afford a break from acting?????" Added another, "Can anyone afford a six month break from their job?"
But now, it looks like Sweeney has made her intentions clear.