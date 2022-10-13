Kim Kardashian's Exes Kanye West and Ray J Reunite on the Red Carpet

Kim Kardashian's exes, Kanye West and Ray J, were seen on the red carpet together at the Oct. 12 screening for Candace Owens' documentary. See the photo of the two below.

Watch: See Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Interact at North's Basketball Game

Wait a minute.
 
Yes, you read that right: Kim Kardashian's exes, Kanye West and Ray J, posed on the red carpet together at the Oct. 12 screening for Candace Owens' new documentary in Nashville, Tennessee.
 
The outing comes amid a series of controversies surrounding the Yeezy designer, which include unveiling his "White Lives Matter" T-shirt line during Paris Fashion Week.
 
As far as the get-together between Kanye and Ray J (who have famously been at odds) goes, their red carpet reunion comes more than five months after the two shared differing accounts about whether Kanye was actually able to secure remaining footage from Kim and Ray's sex tape that was leaked in 2007.
 
During an April episode of Hulu's The Kardashians, Kim said that the "Jesus Walks" rapper (who she was married to six years before their 2021 split), was able to meet with Ray J amid claims that there was unreleased footage.

"He got me all of the sex tape back," Kim said during the episode, referring to Kanye. "And he flew home, and he got the computer it was on and the hard drive."
 
However, after a clip of the episode made its way to social media, Ray J spoke out to dispute what unfolded on the reality show. "All of this is a lie smh," Ray, who dated the SKIMS founder for four years until 2006, wrote in the comments section of an April 29 Instagram post. "Can't let them do this anymore—so untrue."

Earlier this year, Ye himself also recalled retrieving the hardware, claiming to Hollywood Unlocked in January that after meeting the "Wait a Minute" singer at the airport, he was able to hop "on a red eye, came back and delivered it to her [Kim] at 8:00 a.m. in the morning."
 
Nearly six months later, it looks four or five seconds between Ray J and Ye in person may have changed their dynamic.

