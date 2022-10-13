Why Kyle Richards Says Filming Halloween Ends With Jamie Lee Curtis Was Extra "Special"

Unlike some of her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills castmates, Kyle Richards has no beef with her big screen co-star Jamie Lee Curtis.
The Bravo star returns as her original 1978 Halloween character, Lindsey Wallace, alongside Jamie Lee as her former babysitter, Laurie Strode, in the new movie Halloween Ends. And though Lindsey survived Michael Myers' last rampage in 2021's Halloween Kills, she did so without ever sharing the screen with the franchise's iconic final girl…until now.
"I was especially excited about Halloween Ends because Jamie and I actually did not have a scene together in Halloween Kills," Kyle exclusively told E! News. "We really do have a connection in our personal lives, so I feel like you can see that on camera."
The horror flick picks up four years after the previous installment, as Laurie, her granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak), Lindsey and more look to take down the infamous masked killer once and for all. But before the carnage begins, Laurie and Lindsey will catch up during a scene at a bar, as teased in the film's trailer.
Recalling filming with Jamie Lee again, Kyle told E! News, "Having that moment with her and just lean across and look her in the eyes as two actors, two friends, adults, moms, it was special."
Returning to the franchise as an adult has been a very different experience for the reality star. No longer a kid just showing up on set and reciting her lines, Kyle said this time around, "I can really appreciate the film that we're making and all that goes into it."
"And being able to really dive into your character and who she is and where she's been all these years and where she's at now in her life," she added. "So, that part has been fun."
And just because she's in the movie doesn't mean its thrills terrify her any less. "I watched this movie with my hands covering my eyes most of the time," she joked, adding, "and I screamed out loud so many times."
But when it comes to what scares her most—Michael Myers or a RHOBH reunion—her answer might surprise you. "I would probably say the Housewives," she revealed. "I think I'm just gonna get Michael Myers and the Housewives together and let them have their own fun."
Hear Jamie Lee's thoughts on saying goodbye to her memorable character in the interview above.
Halloween Ends premieres in theaters and on Peacock Oct. 14.
Catch part two of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 reunion Wednesday, Oct. 12, at 8 p.m. on Bravo.
(E!, Bravo Universal Pictures and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)