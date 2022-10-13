Exclusive

Southern Charm's Austen Kroll Says "Never Say Never" to Olivia Flowers Reconciliation

Southern Charm co-stars Austen Kroll and Olivia Flowers recently announced their breakup, but is the former Bravo couple done for good? Get an exclusive update on Austen's love live.

It sounds like Austen Kroll is still charmed by ex-girlfriend Olivia Flowers.

The former couple may have announced their breakup during Southern Charm's season eight reunion, but newly single Austen says he still has a place in his heart for his Bravo co-star.

"Things didn't work out as we saw on the reunion," he exclusively told E! News, adding, "She's a very, very important person in my life and I don't know if that was conveyed properly at the reunion or during the season. But I never say never there."

However, Austen did confirm, "I am currently single."

Speaking of Austen's former flames, he's reuniting with Ciara Miller on season two of Winter House. The two were hot and heavy during Winter House season one, but their attraction fizzled after they found themselves in an awkward love triangle with his friend with benefits Lindsay Hubbard on the subsequent season of Summer House.

"The Twilight feeling of it all is we're going back to the exact same house where we had so much fun a year ago, and a major part of me having so much fun last year was Ciara," Austen admitted. "So, obviously coming back to the house where there's so much history last year was definitely something I was curious what was going to happen. But honestly. I think we just had a lot of fun together and we both knew coming in we were just going to try to work on our friendship."

Lindsay is also heading to Winter House, making a cameo with now-fiancé Carl Radke.

"Clearly Lindsay coming in with Carl, they are a couple so none of that was an issue at all," Austen explained. "I feel like there was a lot of things lingering from the summer...Summer House was airing at that point which made it kind of awkward. Fights and arguments that happened in the summer are being relived in real time. So when they show up there was lots of awkwardness."

Winter House returns Thursday, Oct. 13, at 9 p.m. right after the Southern Charm reunion part two.

