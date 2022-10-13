Southern Charm's Austen Kroll Says "Never Say Never" to Olivia Flowers Reconciliation

Watch : Southern Charm's Craig Conover Ready for Babies With Paige Desorbo

It sounds like Austen Kroll is still charmed by ex-girlfriend Olivia Flowers.

The former couple may have announced their breakup during Southern Charm's season eight reunion, but newly single Austen says he still has a place in his heart for his Bravo co-star.

"Things didn't work out as we saw on the reunion," he exclusively told E! News, adding, "She's a very, very important person in my life and I don't know if that was conveyed properly at the reunion or during the season. But I never say never there."

However, Austen did confirm, "I am currently single."

Speaking of Austen's former flames, he's reuniting with Ciara Miller on season two of Winter House. The two were hot and heavy during Winter House season one, but their attraction fizzled after they found themselves in an awkward love triangle with his friend with benefits Lindsay Hubbard on the subsequent season of Summer House.