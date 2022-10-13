Spotlight On Essentiel by Adele: 5 Questions With Entrepreneur, Model & Skincare Maven Adele Uddo

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
You may not know Adele Uddo by name, but you've certainly seen her work. A longtime "parts" model — specializing in hands, lips, and feet, for example — Adele has doubled for a variety of A-List celebrities, including Katy Perry, Behati Prinsloo and Penélope Cruz.
This unique career led Adele to develop a personal skincare line so she'd always be healthy and photo-ready. As friends and family began to urge her to reveal her secrets, Adele eventually connected with a "top formulator" in Los Angeles to make Essentiel by Adele available to a wider range of people.
So, what is it that makes this minimalist line so special? We connected with the founder and entrepreneur to find out for ourselves.
E!: When did you launch Essentiel by Adele?
2018!
E!: What inspired you to create this line?
I've been "parts modeling" for many many years, primarily hands, but lips, legs, feet, and I realized early on that I needed to keep my skin super healthy. There's a lot of high-definition close-up photography [in that line of work]! I experimented with different moisturizers on the market, and I began seeing this trend of higher prices but lower-quality ingredients. So I took matters into my own hands and began working with natural organic products that I was familiar with from the farm on which I grew up.
E! Do you have any favorite aspects about your products?
The multi-use aspect. Essentiel offers good skin nutrition that feeds every part of your face, hands, and body, and it's good for the planet! Each ingredient was hand-selected with a specific purpose in mind: Hyaluronic acid plumps the skin; coffee berry is a natural antioxidant; raspberry tightens the skin; and MSM is a sulfur compound that helps the skin produce collagen, for a few examples. There are no artificial fragrances, either; only essential oils.
E! Who would you recommend Moisture to?
Everyone! [Ed. note: More on that below!]
E!: Is there anything shoppers may not know about you or your products that you'd like to share?
I've always joked that I always wanted to contribute more to society than nice nail beds, so I feel extremely grateful to have created this product and for it to have been received as it has.
Read on to learn even more about this innovative line.
Essentiel by Adele Moisture
"Minimal skincare at maximal quality" is how Adele describes the ethos behind her line. As for why she hasn't chosen to branch out into eye treatments, foot care, or anything else? "We don't need a separate cream for each part [of the body]," the founder explains, "All skin is made of the same stuff!"
I myself was fortunate enough to try Moisture, and as someone with year-round dry skin (and an admittedly pricey moisturizer habit), I was amazed. The formula is lightweight, but incredibly rich; it didn't take much at all to cover my hands, and offered a soft, non-greasy finish.
Essentiel by Adele Moisture Bundle
The natural, organic approach to the line extends to every aspect of it. The moisturizing bundle offers a light, "spa-like, clean scent" that, while pleasant, also "dissipates after application." Per Adele, this makes the formula friendly to those with skin or scent sensitivities, and prevents it from competing with your go-to perfume.
When I tested it, I felt that Adele undersold just how lovely the scent is: It's refreshing and revitalizing without being overpowering. I found it so soothing, I almost wished the fragrance were even stronger, though I know that's the opposite of what it's meant to do.
Essentiel by Adele Moisture — Travel Size
Adele recommends her product to everyone — any gender or skin type. "Formulated for sensitive skin," her signature Moisture is made with "face-grade ingredients," but designed to be used all over. Adele herself continues to use it day and night! Frankly, I probably will too. My cuticles look amazing, and I can't think of the last time I got to say that this time of year.
For more on all things skincare, check out the Give Gorgeous Holiday Kickoff sale that's already live on QVC.