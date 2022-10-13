Spotlight On Essentiel by Adele: 5 Questions With Entrepreneur, Model & Skincare Maven Adele Uddo

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

You may not know Adele Uddo by name, but you've certainly seen her work. A longtime "parts" model — specializing in hands, lips, and feet, for example — Adele has doubled for a variety of A-List celebrities, including Katy Perry, Behati Prinsloo and Penélope Cruz.

This unique career led Adele to develop a personal skincare line so she'd always be healthy and photo-ready. As friends and family began to urge her to reveal her secrets, Adele eventually connected with a "top formulator" in Los Angeles to make Essentiel by Adele available to a wider range of people.

So, what is it that makes this minimalist line so special? We connected with the founder and entrepreneur to find out for ourselves.

E!: When did you launch Essentiel by Adele?

2018!

E!: What inspired you to create this line?

I've been "parts modeling" for many many years, primarily hands, but lips, legs, feet, and I realized early on that I needed to keep my skin super healthy. There's a lot of high-definition close-up photography [in that line of work]! I experimented with different moisturizers on the market, and I began seeing this trend of higher prices but lower-quality ingredients. So I took matters into my own hands and began working with natural organic products that I was familiar with from the farm on which I grew up.

E! Do you have any favorite aspects about your products?

The multi-use aspect. Essentiel offers good skin nutrition that feeds every part of your face, hands, and body, and it's good for the planet! Each ingredient was hand-selected with a specific purpose in mind: Hyaluronic acid plumps the skin; coffee berry is a natural antioxidant; raspberry tightens the skin; and MSM is a sulfur compound that helps the skin produce collagen, for a few examples. There are no artificial fragrances, either; only essential oils.

E! Who would you recommend Moisture to?

Everyone! [Ed. note: More on that below!]

E!: Is there anything shoppers may not know about you or your products that you'd like to share?



I've always joked that I always wanted to contribute more to society than nice nail beds, so I feel extremely grateful to have created this product and for it to have been received as it has.

Read on to learn even more about this innovative line.