Kevin Hart Mourns Death of Dad Henry Witherspoon: The "Realest & Rawest"

Kevin Hart is paying tribute to his late father, Henry Witherspoon.

The comedian, 43, announced the death of his dad on Instagram Oct. 12, sharing a series of family photos featuring Witherspoon from over the years.

"RIP to one of the realest & rawest to ever do it…Love you dad," he captioned the post. "Gone but never forgotten."

In his message, Hart told Witherspoon to give mom Nancy, who died in 2007 after a battle with ovarian cancer, "a hug for me," noting "y'all did good man." He then went on to express his gratitude for his dad.

"Thank you for everything….I'm a better father because of you," the Jumanji actor continued. "We will all make you proud…."

In a separate post, Hart shared a photo of him and Witherspoon smiling, captioning it, "RIP spoon."

Hart did not share Witherspoon's cause of death. However, in his 2019 docuseries Kevin Hart: Don't F**k This Up, the Night School alum said his father had battled with and beaten lung cancer but still had COPD.

After hearing news of Witherspoon's death, several of Hart's pals expressed their condolences in the posts' comments sections. "Oh, sorry, Kev," Chelsea Handler commented. "He wouldn't have left you before he knew you were good." Added Wanda Sykes, "Sorry Kev. Sending you and your family lots of love."