Khloe Kardashian Shares Health Update After Having Tumor Removed From Her Face

Watch : Khloe Kardashian Has Surgery to Remove Face Tumor

Khloe Kardashian is on the mend after a recent health scare.

During a Q&A session on Twitter Oct. 12, the Good American CEO gave fans an update on how she's doing after she recently shared that she underwent surgery to have a tumor removed from her face.

"Baby!!!!! I'm good!! I swear!!" she tweeted to a fan who asked how she was feeling. "Super grateful that I'm healthy and that I have a lifetime supply of bandaids. Seriously im ok. The worst is over and now its time to be haaaaapppppy."

Khloe's update comes just days after she shared that she had to have a tumor removed "after noticing a small bump" on her face that she originally thought was a zit.

"I decided to get it biopsied 7 months after realizing it was not budging," the Kardashians star wrote on her Instagram Story Oct. 11, adding that she had to get a second biopsy because what her doctors were seeing "was incredibly rare for someone my age."