Khloe Kardashian Shares Health Update After Having Tumor Removed From Her Face

Khloe Kardashian tweeted an update on her health after undergoing an operation to have a tumor removed from her face. Find out how the reality star is doing below.

Watch: Khloe Kardashian Has Surgery to Remove Face Tumor

Khloe Kardashian is on the mend after a recent health scare.

During a Q&A session on Twitter Oct. 12, the Good American CEO gave fans an update on how she's doing after she recently shared that she underwent surgery to have a tumor removed from her face.

"Baby!!!!! I'm good!! I swear!!" she tweeted to a fan who asked how she was feeling. "Super grateful that I'm healthy and that I have a lifetime supply of bandaids. Seriously im ok. The worst is over and now its time to be haaaaapppppy."

Khloe's update comes just days after she shared that she had to have a tumor removed "after noticing a small bump" on her face that she originally thought was a zit.

"I decided to get it biopsied 7 months after realizing it was not budging," the Kardashians star wrote on her Instagram Story Oct. 11, adding that she had to get a second biopsy because what her doctors were seeing "was incredibly rare for someone my age."

"A few days later I was told I need to have an immediate operation to remove a tumor from my face," she continued. "I called none other than Dr. Garth Fischer, a dear friend of my families and one of the best surgeons in Beverly Hills who I knew would take incredible care of my face."

Khloe noted that the doctor was able to remove "everything" and she informed her fans that she will be wearing bandages on her face as she continues to heal.

Frank Micelotta/Shutterstock

"So, here we are...you'll continue to see my bandages and when I'm allowed, you'll probably see a scar (and an indention in my cheek from the tumor being removed)," she added, "but until then I hope you enjoy how fabulous these face bandages look."

The following day, Kris Jenner shared how appreciative she was that the doctors were able to help her daughter.

"I am so thankful to @garthfishermd and PRAISE GOD for the amazing results, and that my Khloé is going to be OK!!" the momager wrote on Instagram Oct. 12. "It was quite the scare and I am so humbled and thankful to everyone who was part of this team. @khloekardashian."

Khloe then showed her gratitude for her mother's words, writing in the comments, "Can't get rid of me that easily mommy lol."

