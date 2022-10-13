Amazon Prime Day October 2022: 44 Deals You Can Still Shop From UGG, Apple, Keurig, Alo, and More

This is a fallout-free, smear-proof, multidimensional liquid eyeshadow that is incredibly long-lasting. There are 13 shimmer shadows and 4 metallic colors. Just shake to activate the pigment before directly applying to the eyelid. Layer on more shadow to amplify the pigment.

"Absolutely love this product. Super easy to apply for days when you want to look glamorous but not actually put much effort into it. The wand is perfectly shaped so that you can even place it on after mascara so long as you're careful! This shade in particular, starlight is the perfect no makeup makeup look that I was going for. This with a tinted moisturizer and mascara makes you look put together but takes practically no effort. I haven't noticed any creasing on me and it dries quickly down to a powder so it stays on comfortably all day," a customer said.

Another shopper shared, "This is easily the best liquid glitter eyeshadow I've ever tried and I've tried A LOT. honestly I think this is even better than STILA because for me stila seemed way thicker and would crease on me but this product never does. also there's never any fallout. I wear this everyyyyday because it's sooo easy and i get sooo many compliments. definitely buy one if you're thinking about it because it's great."