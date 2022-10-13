Lionel Richie Pens Moving Message to American Idol’s Willie Spence After His Death

Members of the American Idol family are honoring Willie Spence's legacy.
The season 19 contestant—who was the runner-up of the competition series in 2021—died after being involved a car accident in Marion County, Tennessee on Oct. 11. He was just 23 years old.
Following news of his passing, Idol judge Lionel Richie—who not only praised Spence during his audition but was seen giving the singer an immediate standing ovation—penned a touching message in his honor.
"Your light will always shine in this world," Richie wrote alongside an Oct. 12 Instagram video featuring one of Spence's performances. "We were so blessed to get a chance to see you shine. My thoughts and prayers are with Willie's family. Rest well my friend."
Fellow judge Luke Bryan also remembered Spence's bright light that was imminent from the start of his audition. "Willie really did light up every room he walked into," he wrote in an Instagram Story post on Oct. 12. "He could change the mood instantly when he started singing. He will truly be missed."
Katy Perry, who also served as a judge that season, paid tribute in the comments section of a post from the show honoring the star, writing, "I love you Willie… purest soul. Sing with the angels my darling."
Idol alum Katharine McPhee, who first shared the news of Spence's passing and served as his mentor during the season, also penned a few words in her own message, writing, "God rest your soul, Willie. It was a pleasure to sing with you and to know you."
Spence first blew the judges away during his 2021 Idol audition when he gave a memorable performance of Rihanna's "Diamonds." In addition to Richie giving the singer a standing ovation, the Grammy winner also called him an "undeniable" star, adding that he with "the first note, he had chills."
When asked about what he thought his future would look like if he could guess, Spence responded, "I just want my voice to reach the world and just share my gift."