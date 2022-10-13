Ashley Tisdale Jokes She Hasn’t Aged Since Her High School Musical Days in Hilarious TikTok

Watch : Ashley Tisdale Channels Sharpay Evans in New TikTok

We're all in this together, except when it comes to aging.

Ashley Tisdale appeared to poke fun at her ageless appearance, lip-synching a memorable scene from the first Twilight movie in a hilarious TikTok.

In the clip, the 37-year-old is seen mouthing the dialogue of Kristen Stewart's Bella Swan asking Robert Pattinson's Edward Cullen his age, which turns out to be 17. When questioned how long he's been that age, the vampire remarks, "a while," which Ashley perfect nails in her video.

She captioned the TikTok, "When you just dont age."

Fans seemed to agree in the comments section, with one TikTok user writing, "You look the same as you did when you were on Disney Channel," while another wrote, "Ashley been 17 for the last 16 years."

Many others requested she "drop her skincare routine" ASAP in hope of harnessing her beauty secrets.

Ashley is arguably most famous for her role as Sharpay Evans in the High School Musical film series, but despite playing the high school queen bee, Ashley was actually 21 when the first movie came out.