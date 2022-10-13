Ashley Tisdale Jokes She Hasn’t Aged Since Her High School Musical Days in Hilarious TikTok

We're all in this together, except when it comes to aging.
Ashley Tisdale appeared to poke fun at her ageless appearance, lip-synching a memorable scene from the first Twilight movie in a hilarious TikTok.
In the clip, the 37-year-old is seen mouthing the dialogue of Kristen Stewart's Bella Swan asking Robert Pattinson's Edward Cullen his age, which turns out to be 17. When questioned how long he's been that age, the vampire remarks, "a while," which Ashley perfect nails in her video.
She captioned the TikTok, "When you just dont age."
Fans seemed to agree in the comments section, with one TikTok user writing, "You look the same as you did when you were on Disney Channel," while another wrote, "Ashley been 17 for the last 16 years."
Many others requested she "drop her skincare routine" ASAP in hope of harnessing her beauty secrets.
Ashley is arguably most famous for her role as Sharpay Evans in the High School Musical film series, but despite playing the high school queen bee, Ashley was actually 21 when the first movie came out.
Still nostalgic for her days at East High, Ashley and TikToker Chris Olsen recently teamed up for an iconic TikTok using the audio from High School Musical 3's "I Want it All." In the Aug. 17 video, the pair lip-sync the song while Chris looks perfectly unamused as the Disney alum rocks out to the lyrics. Ashley paired the clip with words that read, "Me trying to get Chris to help me with my TikTok."
While there's no debate Ashley would totally kill it in a High School Musical reboot, the actress has closed the chapter on playing Sharpay again. "I just feel like I wouldn't be able to really do that again and give it justice," she explained in an August 2021 interview. "You know what I'm saying? I think at that moment in time, I was very unaware of myself and my surroundings, and I feel like that's a big part of Sharpay."
The "Crank It Up" singer also busy being a mom to her 18-month-old daughter Jupiter, who she shares with husband Christopher French. Although she may look the same on the outside, Ashley—who recently launched her skincare line Frenshe at Target—explained she experienced a "major" shift in her mindset after becoming a parent, particularly when it came to her career.
"In the past, I've always worked and it wasn't till having Jupiter that I found I need to go for those [dream projects]," she told E! News in May. "If I'm going to take time away from her, it has to be something like that because it's hard taking time away from your child."
Ashley also credits her daughter for inspiring her, saying Jupiter gave her powerful sense of "self-confidence" that she had never experienced before.
"I've just gotten to a point in my life where everything that I really enjoy doing is authentic to me," she added. "I think that she has inspired me even more to be real and honest."