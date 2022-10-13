Riverdale’s Lili Reinhart Officially Becomes a Reiki Master

Watch : Lili Reinhart Opens Up About "Exhausting" 11-Year Depression Battle

Lili Reinhart has reached a new milestone in her wellness journey.

The Riverdale actress announced on social media Oct. 10 that she has officially reached the title of reiki master.

"I became a reiki master today," she shared. "My journey into reiki healing can't be simplified into a caption, so for now I will just state my gratitude towards @luminarieshealing for guiding me in my mastery journey."

Luminaries Healing, the place Lili tagged, is a brand that offers reiki mastery classes for people to learn healing and energy practices.

Her Riverdale co-stars celebrated the big achievement, with Vanessa Morgan commenting, "Omggggg my personal reiki master, proud of you!" and Camila Mendes adding, "proud of you" with heart emojis.

Reiki, according to the Cleveland Clinic, is a type of stress and anxiety reduction technique focused on touch. The 26-year-old has spoken about the Japanese alternative medicine practice since at least 2020, when she got candid on Instagram Live about the detrimental impact the pandemic had on her mental health.