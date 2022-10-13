How Yvette Nicole Brown’s Big Shot Co-Stars Give Her Hope For the Future

Watch : Yvette Nicole Brown Confident a Community Movie Will Happen

Yvette Nicole Brown doesn't just believe children are the future. She knows it.

On season two of Disney+'s Big Shot, Yvette returns as Sherilyn Thomas, the hard-nosed dean of the Westbrook School for Girls. The second season also welcomes back John Stamos as basketball coach Marvyn Korn, his ensemble group of star athletes, plus an influx of new high school boys.

As Yvette explained exclusively to E! News, being around so many bright-eyed members of Gen Z has only served to invigorate her.

"We're blessed to have so many young people on the show," she shared. "They bring so much energy and amazing fashion. A lot of them are going to college for the first time, so they're coming back and telling stories about what's going on at school. The vibe on set is just a lot of energy and fun and hopeful youthfulness."

Not only that, Yvette said it's "great to be with younger people and to learn different things," and she's not afraid to ask.