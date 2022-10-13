Joshua Bassett Seemingly Trolls Himself Over Olivia Rodrigo Romance

Joshua Bassett's latest TikTok is giving fans déjà vu.
The High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star left fans raising their eyebrows after seemingly referencing his rumored off-screen romance with co-star Olivia Rodrigo in a video.
"First letter is the love of my life," the 20-year-old actor said, tapping the screen to reveal what fate the TikTok filter had in store for him, which had happened to be a pink letter "O." After a brief pause, the actor tries again, jokingly adding, "Second letter is the love of my life."
This time TikTok showed him a yellow Q, which Joshua seemed content with.
He immediately said, "OK, Q. I'll take it," and captioned the post with a speechless "i—."
The video left fans without words as well, with some writing, "YOU DID NOT" and others commenting, "josh this should have stayed in ur drafts" and "why are you setting yourself up."
For those wondering why an "O" might be so controversial, it all dates back to internet rumors that Olivia and Joshua were dating prior to the release of her global hit, "drivers license," which centers around a brutal heartbreak.
After Olivia released a TikTok video about a "failed relationship" own August 2020, fans began to speculate that the two may have broken up.
To make matters more sour, fans sparked rumors of a potential love triangle involving Disney channel star Sabrina Carpenter after the two posted videos with each other.
Joshua addressed the rumors in June 2021 and told GQ he's focused on moving one step forward and not three steps back.
"[Everyone] is asking me about Sabrina and Olivia," he said. "Why don't we focus on these women for who they are? Let's focus on the art that they're making and how great they are instead of their relationship to a boy."