Kylie Jenner Sizzles in Sexy Batman Costume With Fake Abs

Na na na na na na na na na na na na na na na na... Kylie!

Halloween may still a few weeks away, but Kylie Jenner is getting into the dress-up spirit. The 26-year-old took to Instagram on Oct. 11 to tease her upcoming Batman x Kylie Cosmetics collection and showed off her chic interpretation of the iconic caped crusader—including his six-pack.

Sharing series of behind-the-scenes images from a photoshoot, Kylie is seen rockin' a black short-sleeve leather jumpsuit by Kwame Adusei, featuring pointy shoulder pads. Embodying Bruce Wayne's famous alter-ego, the Kardashians star left the fierce one-piece unbuttoned down to her hips, exposing a black under-bust piece which boasted fake superhero-worthy abs.

In one stand out photo, Kylie is seen working the comic book look on a cityscape set, complete with the iconic bat symbol in the background.

For Gotham City-inspired glam, the makeup-mogul rocked a bold black-and-yellow eye with winged eyeliner, glossy lips, long black pointy nails and a slicked back, wet-look low bun.