Kylie Jenner Sizzles in Sexy Batman Costume With Fake Abs

Na na na na na na na na na na na na na na na na... Kylie!
Halloween may still a few weeks away, but Kylie Jenner is getting into the dress-up spirit. The 26-year-old took to Instagram on Oct. 11 to tease her upcoming Batman x Kylie Cosmetics collection and showed off her chic interpretation of the iconic caped crusader—including his six-pack.
Sharing series of behind-the-scenes images from a photoshoot, Kylie is seen rockin' a black short-sleeve leather jumpsuit by Kwame Adusei, featuring pointy shoulder pads. Embodying Bruce Wayne's famous alter-ego, the Kardashians star left the fierce one-piece unbuttoned down to her hips, exposing a black under-bust piece which boasted fake superhero-worthy abs.
In one stand out photo, Kylie is seen working the comic book look on a cityscape set, complete with the iconic bat symbol in the background.
For Gotham City-inspired glam, the makeup-mogul rocked a bold black-and-yellow eye with winged eyeliner, glossy lips, long black pointy nails and a slicked back, wet-look low bun.
In the post's caption, Kylie announced the collaboration collection—which includes an eyeshadow palette, eyeliner set, two lip glosses, matte paint lipstick and illuminating highlighter—would be launching on Oct. 19.
In another Instagram Reel, Kylie shared a stylized video, which revealed even more sexy superhero looks from the shoot, which caught attention the Travis Scott. The "Sicko Mode"—rapper who shares daughter Stormi Webster, 4 and an 8-month-old son with the Life of Kylie alum—left several emojis in the comment section, including two brown hearts and a bat.
Last year, Kylie dropped her horror-inspired Kylie x Nightmare on Elm Street to celebrate Halloween. That collab was revealed with a cryptic video that saw her covered in fake blood.
Fans went wild, including the Kardashian-Jenner clan, with mom Kris Jenner leading the comments with, "Halloween Queen!!!!!!"
No objection there.