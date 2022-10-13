Boy Meets World's Maitland Ward Reveals Which Cast Members Have Been Supportive of Her Porn Career

Maitland Ward is not feeling the love from some of her former Boy Meets World castmates.
The actress—who portrayed Rachel McGuire on the popular ‘90s show—shared that she has only received support for her porn career from some of her previous co-stars, including Trina McGee, who played Angela Moore, and Will Friedle, who portrayed Eric Matthews.
"I didn't really get any response from anyone," she shared on the Oct. 10 episode of the Skinny Confidential Him & Her podcast. "Trina did. She supported me in the beginning and Will has contacted me since then and says he supports me, but won't watch anything that I do."
Maitland—who acted in Boy Meets World from 1998 to 2000—said she also received support from the show's creator Michael Jacobs, adding, "but the rest, I have not heard a word from," even when the series was given a spinoff called Girl Meets World in 2014.
"I haven't heard like, ‘Oh, you're terrible,'" she continued. "But I kind of felt like I was just gone from them—like, we don't want anything to do with you anymore. Especially, it was with the Girl Meets World thing. I was the only cast member not to be on the show. And I wasn't even doing porn at that time. I was just doing my cosplay and getting red carpet pictures and doing that."
Maitland added, "So, I think Disney was definitely instrumental in not having me back and I don't think some of the cast wanted me back either."
E! News has reached out to Disney for comment but has not heard back yet.