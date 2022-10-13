Boy Meets World's Maitland Ward Reveals Which Cast Members Have Been Supportive of Her Porn Career

Watch : Boy Meets World Cast Mends Rift With Trina McGee

Maitland Ward is not feeling the love from some of her former Boy Meets World castmates.

The actress—who portrayed Rachel McGuire on the popular ‘90s show­—shared that she has only received support for her porn career from some of her previous co-stars, including Trina McGee, who played Angela Moore, and Will Friedle, who portrayed Eric Matthews.

"I didn't really get any response from anyone," she shared on the Oct. 10 episode of the Skinny Confidential Him & Her podcast. "Trina did. She supported me in the beginning and Will has contacted me since then and says he supports me, but won't watch anything that I do."

Maitland—who acted in Boy Meets World from 1998 to 2000—said she also received support from the show's creator Michael Jacobs, adding, "but the rest, I have not heard a word from," even when the series was given a spinoff called Girl Meets World in 2014.