Koolaburra Extra 25% Off Sale: Score Cozy Looks Starting at $45

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
I love fuzzy slippers almost more than I love fuzzy slippers on sale. If you're like me then you're in for some good news, because Nordstrom Rack got that memo.
Right now, you can shop Koolaburra by UGG and more unmissable deals on the comfiest, coziest slippers, slides and boots. We're talking mini Koolaburra by UGG boots for $45 and the famed platform Shearling Slides by UGG in a variety of shades. Basically, Nordstrom Rack has the craziest deals on the most popular Koolaburra by UGG and UGG slippers of the season. The only hurrying you have to do is adding your favorite fast-selling pairs to your cart, and then the leisuring can truly begin.
Read on for E!'s picks on the warmest and fluffiest slippers, slides and boots of the season at some seriously unbelievable prices.
Koolaburra by Ugg Classic Faux Shearling Short Boot
Stay warm and cozy with these shearling short boots that come in three different wearable colors. They're super durable and lightweight so that you can wear them out and about, and they're currently on sale for $67.
Koolaburra by Ugg Pomi Faux Fur Slipper
These faux fur slippers make every step feel like you're walking on a cloud, and just for the price of $45. They're super easy to slip on and the silhouette is a total UGG classic.
Koolaburra by Ugg Milo Faux Fur Cheetah Scuff Slipper
Want to show a bit more spunk with your slipper of choice? Check out this Koolaburra by Ugg cheetah scuff slipper that comes in a warm chestnut tone for just $45.
Koolaburra by Ugg Koola Mini II Faux Fur Lined Boot
The UGG Mini has been spotted on celebrities countless times just in the last month. They're often worn with slouchy socks and biker shorts to complete the relaxed outfit. You can hop on the trend with these Koolaburra by Ugg mini faux fur boots for just $63.
Koolaburra by Ugg Victoria Short Genuine Shearling & Faux Fur Boot
For a more feminine spin on the furry boot trend, check out these Koolaburra faux fur boots with ribbon detailing. You can get the cute boot in chestnut or black, both on sale for $75.
Ugg Disco Cross Genuine Shearling Slide
Slippers, but make them fashion. Don't be fooled by the platform on these Disco Cross Genuine Shearling Slides— they're just as comfortable as the next slipper, but give you a bit more height. They come in black, white, chestnut and if you're feeling a bit more daring, hot pink.
Ugg Oh Fluffita Genuine Shearling Slingback Sandal
If UGG says slippers should be vibrant, then slippers simply should be vibrant. This Oh Fluffita Genuine Shearling Slingback Sandal is the coolest, brightest and most comfortable slipper of the season. You can currently get it for $50 instead of $110.
Ugg Oh Yeah Slingback Slipper
These slingback slippers are so cute, you'll want them in every color they have to offer. The good news is that they're on sale for $45 instead of the usual $100, but act fast because they're selling out quick!
Ugg Pearle Faux Fur Lined Scuff Slipper
These slippers are a classic, and they're currently on sale for $60. They're a quintessential UGG style and come in three different colors that you totally shouldn't skip out on.
Ugg Fluffita Slipper
This Fluffita Slipper comes in a unique silhouette in so many different colors, some neutral and others more vibrant. You can wear them both indoors and outdoors, and they're currently on sale for $50 instead of the usual $110 price tag.
Ugg Disco Cross Genuine Shearling Tiger Print Slide
Animal print is definitely trending this fall, and your loungewear is no exception. Get these fuzzy tiger print slides for $60 instead of the usual $130 and strut in both comfort and style.
While you're shopping, check out these October Clinique Deals: Shop Most-Loved Moisturizers, Mascaras & More From Just $16