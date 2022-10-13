Craig Conover Gives Major Update on His Plans to Have Kids With Paige DeSorbo

Watch : Southern Charm's Craig Conover Ready for Babies With Paige Desorbo

Craig Conover and Paige DeSorbo are heating up the Winter House.

The couple—who maintain a long-distance relationship between NYC and Charleston—are putting their romance to the test on season two of the Bravo series by spending three weeks together under one roof for the very first time.

"You get to see us work through some issues that we had never had to deal with before," the Southern Charm star exclusively told E! News of his Summer House star girlfriend. "If you can do long distance right, it's kind of a cheat. It's a little easier, you don't have to deal with some stuff. We went from long distance to living together for three weeks and you get to see some decisions be made."

"Fortunately we're still together now," he added with a laugh. "You don't know if you're going to get the ick, or you don't know how it's going to be spending that much time with someone. So we were nervous but fortunately it worked out."