Trevor Noah's Exit Date From The Daily Show Revealed

The end is in sight for Trevor Noah.

On Oct. 12, Comedy Central announced that Noah will leave The Daily Show on Dec. 8.

News of Noah's departure date comes less than two weeks after the comedian—who has hosted the late night political show since Sept. 2015—announced his plans to vacate the desk.

Ahead of his final night, a "celebratory look back at his greatest moments" will kick off on Dec. 5, highlighting Daily Show moments from Noah's more than seven years as host, according to the network.

"Noah has moved The Daily Show seamlessly from insightful, hilarious satire to serious, provocative conversations, meeting society's moments of unrest and uncertainty with clarity and conviction," the network said in a statement. "Whether it was tackling presidential campaigns, police violence and systemic racism or navigating a global pandemic, he has entertained and enlightened audiences through his unique voice and perspective."

After a break, The Daily Show will return to the air on Jan. 17, though a replacement for Noah has not yet been announced.