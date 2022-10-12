Kacey Musgraves Hilariously Pauses Concert to Clip Her Nails on Stage

Watch : Tyler Henry Gives Kacey Musgraves Clarity on TRAGIC House Fire

Talk about nailing a performance.

Kacey Musgraves ran into a dilemma while on stage at the 2022 Austin City Limits Music Festival: Her nails were too long to play her guitar.

But not to fret, as Kacey solved the problem right then and there. As seen in an Oct. 10 TikTok, the 34-year-old used a pair of nail clippers to trim her manicure in front of the crowd.

"You try to be a cute girl off the stage and you're like, 'I want my nails done,'" Kacey said into the microphone. "And then, when you try to play guitar, you sound like absolute s--t."

As she got to cutting, Kacey teased, "If you don't mind me."

While stopping a show for a beauty moment might seem a little outlandish to some fans, the "star-crossed" singer did it in the name of music—notably, for one tune in particular she was attempting to perform in that moment.