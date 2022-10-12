Sofia Richie Shares Glimpse Inside NSFW Bachelorette Party With Sister Nicole Richie

Watch : Nicole Richie REACTS to Sofia Richie's Engagement!

In the city of light, Sofia Richie is going to do it right!

Before marrying Elliot Grainge in what is sure to be a fabulous wedding celebration, the 24-year-old model decided to gather her closest friends together for a bachelorette party in Paris.

As documented on Instagram, guests including sister Nicole Richie kicked off the trip by staying in a hotel just a few miles away from the Eiffel Tower. And in no time, Sofia was already dressed to impress for a night out on the town.

"Ready for the best week with my people," Sofia shared on Instagram Oct. 12 with the bride emoji before posing in a little black dress.

So just how wild is this trip going to be? Only time will tell. But according to Sofia's initial Instagram Stories, her friends aren't afraid to have a little fun. Both the bride-to-be and her sister sported matching penis headbands for some activities that may never make it to social media.