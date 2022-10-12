Sofia Richie Shares Glimpse Inside NSFW Bachelorette Party With Sister Nicole Richie

Before Sofia Richie marries Elliot Grainge, the model headed to Paris with her closest girlfriends for a special celebration filled with delicious food, breathtaking views and penis headbands.

Watch: Nicole Richie REACTS to Sofia Richie's Engagement!

In the city of light, Sofia Richie is going to do it right!

Before marrying Elliot Grainge in what is sure to be a fabulous wedding celebration, the 24-year-old model decided to gather her closest friends together for a bachelorette party in Paris.

As documented on Instagram, guests including sister Nicole Richie kicked off the trip by staying in a hotel just a few miles away from the Eiffel Tower. And in no time, Sofia was already dressed to impress for a night out on the town.

"Ready for the best week with my people," Sofia shared on Instagram Oct. 12 with the bride emoji before posing in a little black dress.

So just how wild is this trip going to be? Only time will tell. But according to Sofia's initial Instagram Stories, her friends aren't afraid to have a little fun. Both the bride-to-be and her sister sported matching penis headbands for some activities that may never make it to social media.

Back in April, Sofia announced her engagement to Elliot after posting a picture of her proposal on Instagram with the caption, "Forever isn't long enough @elliot."

 

And before you ask if Sofia's extended family approves of the music executive, a source previously told E! News, "Nicole and Lionel Richie love Elliot and definitely approve of him. Lionel has been very welcoming of him and is happy he will be a part of the family."

As the fun continues, keep scrolling to see all the highlights from Sofia's unforgettable week in Paris.

Party Time

On Oct. 12, Sofia Richie kicked off her bachelorette party in Paris with her closest girlfriends including Nicole Richie.

Whoop It Up
Dress Code Enforced
Countdown to "I Do"
Miss to Mrs.
Touch of Pink

