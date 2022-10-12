Exclusive

Julia Roberts Gives Her Steamy Advice for a Successful Marriage

Julia Roberts told E! News her secret to keeping the spark alive after being married to her husband Danny Moder for 20 years. Find out her answer in this exclusive interview.

Julia Roberts has the ticket to paradise with this piece of marriage advice.

"I always say that same thing and I'm sticking with it," Julia told E! News' Francesca Amiker during an exclusive interview with George Clooney before the release of their new movie Ticket to Paradise. "It's making out. Lots of making out." 

Her co-star couldn't agree more.

"I make out with Danny, too," George chimed in, referring to Julia's husband of 20 years Danny Moder, to which the Eat Pray Love actress replied, "It keeps you guys together."

All jokes aside, the ER alum gave credit where credit is due, telling Julia, "Well, that's a good one. I will say that."

And although Julia and George play exes in their upcoming film, the real life friends may know a thing or two about making a relationship last. The Pretty Woman star has been married for nearly two decades and is mom to son Henry, 15, and 17-year-old twins Phinneas and Hazel. Meanwhile, George has been married to his wife Amal Clooney for eight years and they share 5-year-old twins Alexander and Ella.

George went on to joke that because he "started so late" in finding his happily ever after, he's "not allowed to give advice to anyone."

He continued, "I just kind of have to look at it as I'm the luckiest human being and then just appreciate that."

And the two actors feel lucky indeed, telling E! that if they could have a ticket to go anywhere, it would be wherever their families are.

"That's our paradise," Julia said. "We both feel that way."

Echoing Julia's sentiments, George added, "You're not going to, at the end of your days go, 'God, I wish I worked more.'"

Ticket to Paradise hits theaters Friday, Oct. 21.

