Euphoria’s Hunter Schafer Takes Modeling to New Level in Steamy Shower Pic

Hunter Schafer continues to serve looks, even in the shower.

The Euphoria actress posted a risqué picture of herself clad in a mini dress while in the shower, and she's making it look effortless.

In a photo posted to her Instagram Story Oct. 12, the model is bare-faced and dressed in a chocolate brown ensemble with matching dark nails. Leaning back toward the wall, Hunter poses with her profile side while holding up a shower head.

She let the stunning photo speak for itself, adding only a shower emoji to the image.

Hunter—who is dating co-star Dominic Fike—continues to cement her status as a fashion It Girl, attending Milan Fashion Week last month and Paris Fashion Week in July, when she sat next to Emma Watson at the Schiaparelli Haute Couture runway event.

The 23-year-old will continue to embrace earthly color palettes in the upcoming prequel The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, where she'll play tiger-like style icon Tigris Snow.