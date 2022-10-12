Why Lizzo Says Her Bold Concert Outfits Send a “Feminist” Message

Watch : Lizzo Kisses Tyson Beckford in 2 Be Loved Music Video

Turns out she's 100 percent that feminist.

Known for rockin' some seriously sexy costumes at her concerts, Lizzo said she proud to show some skin on stage as a powerful message of female empowerment.

"When it's sexual, it's mine," she explained in an interview with Vanity Fair published Oct. 11. "When it's sexualized, someone is doing it to me or taking it from me. Black women are hypersexualized all the time, and masculinized simultaneously. Because of the structure of racism, if you're thinner and lighter, or your features are narrow, you're closer to being a woman."

Determined to change the standard, the "Truth Hurts" singer said she was inspired to be more daring with wardrobe after she saw Beyoncé rockin' that now famous black leotard from the 2008 music video "Single Ladies."

"After that, it seemed like it became the industry standard for everyone," she said. "I wanted to be like a dancer and also, it was kind of political and feminist in my eyes to have me, a full-figured dancer, wearing leotards, showing and celebrating curves and being Olympian in strength, endurance, and flexibility."