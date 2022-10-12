Brendan Fraser and Elizabeth Hurley's Bedazzled Reunion Is Anything But Wicked

Brendan Fraser reunited with his devilish Bedazzled co-star Elizabeth Hurley at the London premiere of his latest film The Whale. See the cute snap below.

Watch: Brendan Fraser on Candid "GQ" Interview: "I Spoke My Truth"

Speak of the devil...

More than two decades after starring alongside each other in Bedazzled, Brendan Fraser and Elizabeth Hurley reunited at the premiere of the actor's latest flick, The Whale.

The duo posed together after the Oct. 10 screening, with Fraser looking chic in a grey suit and blue shirt and the Austin Powers actress looking stunning in a gunmetal metallic dress with a plunging neckline and her hair in long loose waves.

Hurley was joined at the event by her 20-year-old son Damian, who she shares with ex-Steve Bing, looking as stylish as ever in an all-black suit.

Back in 2000, Fraser and Hurley starred in the remake of the 1967 film of the same name, which finds Fraser's character Elliot selling his soul to the devil, played by the actress, in exchange for seven wishes.

The Bedazzled meetup was the second sweet reunion for Fraser in as many months.

During the Toronto International Film Festival, The Doom Patrol actor and Michelle Yeoh, who worked together on 2008's The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Hunter, had a sweet moment at an event, where they were each receiving tribute awards for their body of work.

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for A24

The Whale is a comeback of sorts for Fraser and his first leading role in a feature film in 12 years. Audiences are going wild for Fraser's performance in the psychological drama about a reclusive English teacher reflecting on his life amid declining health. He's received long standing ovations at screenings of the film in Toronto and London.

"It felt so affirming," the actor told Variety. "I was emotional because it was acknowledgment that what we did is making an impact. And that kind of response feels completely new in my professional life."

 

 

