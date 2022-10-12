Brendan Fraser and Elizabeth Hurley's Bedazzled Reunion Is Anything But Wicked

Watch : Brendan Fraser on Candid "GQ" Interview: "I Spoke My Truth"

Speak of the devil...

More than two decades after starring alongside each other in Bedazzled, Brendan Fraser and Elizabeth Hurley reunited at the premiere of the actor's latest flick, The Whale.

The duo posed together after the Oct. 10 screening, with Fraser looking chic in a grey suit and blue shirt and the Austin Powers actress looking stunning in a gunmetal metallic dress with a plunging neckline and her hair in long loose waves.

Hurley was joined at the event by her 20-year-old son Damian, who she shares with ex-Steve Bing, looking as stylish as ever in an all-black suit.

Back in 2000, Fraser and Hurley starred in the remake of the 1967 film of the same name, which finds Fraser's character Elliot selling his soul to the devil, played by the actress, in exchange for seven wishes.

The Bedazzled meetup was the second sweet reunion for Fraser in as many months.