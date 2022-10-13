Khloe Kardashian’s Confession About True Thompson’s Fears Will Puzzle You

On the Oct. 13 episode of Hulu's The Kardashians, Khloe Kardashian made a surprising reveal about one of daughter True Thompson's biggest fears. Find out what she said.

Watch: Hear Kris Jenner's Message to Khloe Kardashian's Doctors

True Thompson is not feeling the puppy love.

On the Oct. 13 episode of Hulu's The Kardashians, True's mom Khloe Kardashian revealed a surprising fear of her 4-year-old daughter, which all came to light, naturally, after a visit from Martha Stewart to discuss peacocks.

Khloe's mom Kris Jenner had seen Martha on The Ellen DeGeneres Show discussing her pet peacocks and, after being reminded of a peacock named Peety that used to wander onto Khloe's old property, she wanted to pick Martha's brain about procuring one for Khloe "as a housewarming gift" at her new place.

There was just one problem.

"I have never said I wanted a peacock before," Khloe said in confessional. "My daughter doesn't like dogs. I'm working on dogs. Do you think my daughter is going to want a life-sized bird chasing her around? She won't even be around a puppy. Absolutely not."

photos
Khloe Kardashian & True Thompson's Cutest Photos

Khloe was also very skeptical of her mother's real motives for bringing a new feathered friend around.

"You want a peacock. But you don't really want a peacock, so you're going to make it be on my property," Khloe said. "But when you have a dinner party, you're going to usher the peacock to your house. I guarantee you."

Despite Khloe's unease, she and Kris went to visit some potential peacocks on a farm, which immediately turned into disaster when one of the peacocks flew away into a tree mere minutes after the pair arrived.

That can't be a good sign.

Instagram

While Khloe, Kris and peacock wrangler Javier stood around unsure of what to do, Khloe double-downed on her anti-peacock stance.

"I'm not getting any of these," she told Kris through gritted teeth. "You were the one that wanted this. I have no idea where this came from. You were just looking for a reason to have Martha Stewart over for lunch. None of this made sense to me at all. I've never once talked about a big bird. I don't like birds in general."

Maybe True should start with a guinea pig.

New episodes of The Kardashians drop Thursdays on Hulu.

