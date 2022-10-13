Scott Disick Makes His First Appearance on The Kardashians Season 2

The lord has arrived.
Scott Disick made his debut appearance in season two of Hulu's The Kardashians during the Oct. 13 episode. The 39-year-old spent some time hanging out with Kendall Jenner to discuss advice for her plans to flip houses, something that Scott has lots of experience in.
"So, you wanna refurb?" the Flip It Like Disick star asked Kendall, before offering his advice. "The best line I could say would be grossest looking house in the best area."
The 26-year-old was on the same page, noting, "Exactly. That's exactly what, like, the base line is."
Kendall went on to recall how she's bonded with Kourtney Kardashian's ex over their shared interest in renovation. "You know, you and I," she told Scott, "we love just interior and homes."
But the duo didn't just chat about Kendall's new venture; they also reminisced on the adventures they have had together.
"I know that we've like done our extremes," Scott said. "We've jumped out of an airplane together, we've gone off-roading together, we done like pretty crazy stuff together. Would you go to space?"
Scott only asked because Kim Kardashian's then-boyfriend Pete Davidson was scheduled to blast off on Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin the following week. Due to a scheduling change, Pete never went—and it's safe to say Kendall never will, as she gave Scott's question a hard no.
"With the type of anxiety that I suffer from, I could barely fly in a plane at this point," Kendall told Scott. "I don't like flying in general. Sitting in a rocket… and then shooting off, I don't know that that's like my vibe."
He agreed, "It's too much."
Scott's first appearance on this season comes after viewers watched him and Khloe Kardashian have a candid conversation during season one about Kourtney, with whom he shares kids Mason, 12, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 7, moving on with Travis Barker.
"I always had her friends or our family in my ear kind of like, 'Don't worry, honey, eventually you guys will figure it out,'" Scott said at the time. "And, 'You'll get back together one day.' So, my foot was always halfway in the door."
Scott went on to note how he feels left out by not being included in some family gatherings. When Khloe pointed out that he would be in the presence of Kravis' PDA at those very events, Scott made his priorities clear, saying, "I'd rather be around them and be around my family than not at all."
To see Scott make his debut in the second season, The Kardashians is streaming now on Hulu.