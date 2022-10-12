T.J. Miller Shares Where He Stands With Ryan Reynolds After Making Negative Comments About Him

Looks like there's no bad blood between Deadpool and Weasel.
T.J. Miller cleared the air on claims he made about his Deadpool co-star Ryan Reynolds earlier this month when the Silicon Valley actor said he wouldn't work with Ryan again, explaining that the Red Notice actor "hates" him. Now, the 41-year-old has said the two patched things up after T.J.'s words made headlines.
"It was really cool," T.J. said during the Oct. 12 episode of SiriusXM's Jim Norton & Sam Roberts. "He emailed me the next day and kind of said this is, and it was, a misunderstanding. So I emailed him back and now, it's fine."
T.J. later added "It was very cool for him to say 'Hey, I just heard on the show that you were upset about this' and I kind of said, 'You know, I'm not,' and then we sort of just hashed it out really quickly."
The pair's email exchange comes after T.J. reflected on his time filming the second Deadpool movie with Ryan—T.J. plays the character Weasel and Ryan plays the titular character in the superhero franchise. T.J. said there was an incident during filming when Ryan asked to do one more take in a scene with T.J.
"As the character, he was like horrifically mean to me but to me as if I'm Weasel," T.J. said during an Oct. 3 episode interview on The Adam Carolla Show. "He was like, ‘You know what's great about you, Weasel? You're not the star, but you do just enough exposition that it's funny, and then we can leave and get back to the real movie."
The How To Train Your Dragon actor added that at the time, "I just kind of listened and thought it was weird, and then I got off stage because they were like, 'Cut?'"
T.J. shared that while he hasn't been approached to return for Deadpool 3—which will see Hugh Jackman reprise his role as Wolverine—he wouldn't be interested in appearing in the upcoming installment anyway.
Now, in his Oct. 12 interview with SiriusXM's Jim Norton & Sam Roberts, T.J. not only said that he and Ryan cleared the air, but also that he felt the story was taken out of context.
"What's ridiculous is it was just me telling a story from on set that I thought that was weird," he said. "And that's a big problem I have in general is kind of not thinking about what the repercussions of saying this or that will be."
While T.J. noted that he feels the media overlooked all the complementary things he said about Ryan in order to misconstrue his words, he doesn't feel he has burned a bridge with Ryan.
"I didn't think that I had said anything that was that negative," he shared. "And so, I feel bad that it was picked up and that it was misconstrued for sure, but no. It was the next day. He and I talked and it's fine."