Robert Irwin Shares the Part of Late Dad Steve’s Legacy He’ll “Always Carry” With Him

Watch : Robert Irwin Says Being an Uncle Is "The Best Job I've Ever Had"

Robert Irwin is honoring his late father Steve Irwin's legacy by following in his footsteps.

"I think what dad really showed the world was, of course, to have that appreciation for the natural world and to treat every living being on this planet as you would wish to be treated," Robert told E! News. "I think that's something that I'll always carry with me."

He continued, "I think that more than anything, I would hope that I really continue this message that life is short and we have to live every day to the fullest."

The Crocodile Hunter star died at the age of 44 in 2006 after being stabbed in the chest by a stingray barb while shooting the documentary Ocean's Deadliest, leaving behind Robert, his wife Terri Irwin, and daughter Bindi Irwin. And 16 years later, Robert is continuing to honor his late father's legacy by embodying his message of kindness and spreading it to the world.