Why Jimmy Fallon Is Teaching His Daughters to Speak Spanish

Jimmy Fallon and Jennifer Lopez teamed up to make it easier for non-Spanish speaking parents to raise their kids bilingual. Here's what he had to say about it.

Watch: Jimmy Fallon on Raising His Kids to Be Bilingual

For Jimmy Fallon learning a new language is a family activity.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon host explained that when he and his wife Nancy Juvonen had their kids, Winnie, 9, and Frances, 7, they knew they wanted their girl to be big readers and found that books were also the perfect way to expose them to new languages. 

"As soon as they were born, we were reading to them," Fallon exclusively told E! News, "and when you get nerdy when you have your first baby you get so into reading every book and every article about how do we make our kids geniuses.'"

He continued, "I got all these different books in different languages. I got Green Eggs and Ham in Italian, but the whole book is in Italian. I don't know how to speak Italian."

So, for the comedian, who has written several children's books, it made sense to explore it himself. For his latest book, he teamed up with Jennifer Lopez to write Con Pollo, a bilingual book in English and Spanish that's perfect for parents who don't know the language.

"The idea with this is to make it simple so that anyone who wants to try to read this can," he told E! News' Francesca Amiker, reading a page from the book. "Isn't this fun? Pollo rhymes with Fro Yo, it's a chicken, a bird."

Jimmy Fallon's Kids on The Tonight Show

Fallon added, "You start understanding it, you get more calm and relaxed with the words and by the end you're speaking Spanish, it's fun."

For the Saturday Night Live alum, Con Pollo is coming at an ideal time. "My kids are learning Spanish in school now," he said. "So this is perfect for their age group." 

As for the late night host? He's still working hard on his language skills.  "I'm in the thick of it right now," Fallon noted. "I'm learning 'un poquito' and the more I do it and talk to them about it the better I'm getting at it. It's kind of fun to do it together."

Con Pollo is out now.

